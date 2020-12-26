Veda K. Bradley, age 57, of Leitchfield, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 20, 1963, in Clarkson to Ethel Mercer Noble and the late Franklin Bradley.
Veda is survived by a son, Andrew Dennis, and her mother, Ethel Noble.
A private funeral service will be held at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Ruben Rivera officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Anthony Church Cemetery.
