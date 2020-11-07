Velma Lucille Kelley, age 86, of Muldraugh, formerly of Grayson County, passed away Oct. 30, 2020 at Signature Health Care at North Hardin.
She was a homemaker and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Michael Kelley; her parents, Willie Thomas and Bridget Rita Higdon Alvey; two grandchildren, four sisters and a brother.
She is survived by four sons, James Thomas Kelley, Charlie Kelley, Curtis Dale (Janet) Kelley and Patrick (Penny) Kelley; two daughters, Debra Loretta (Russell) Smith and Marilyn Patricia (Kim) Kelley; eight grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CST) Wednesday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson with Deacon Larry Stone officiating. Burial followed in the St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. (CST) Tuesday and after 9 a.m. (CST) Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may also be expressed online at www.rogersollerfh.com.
