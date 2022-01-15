Velma Rhea Kirchner, age 72, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1949 in Leitchfield, the daughter of the late Johnny and Marie Cockriel Mercer.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Kirchner, of Leitchfield; three sons, Farrell Kerr (Leesa), of Caneyville, Kentucky, Mickel Kerr (Amanda), of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Jonathan Scott Kerr, of Leitchfield; and a daughter, Rhonda Sherrard (Toby), also of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Gail Kerr.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the New Freedom Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
