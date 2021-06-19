Virginia Ruth Vincent, age 81, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on May 6, 1940 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Garfield and Bessie Hayes Poole.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Noah H. Vincent, of Falls of Rough, and her children, Hazel Bush (Chris), of Fisherville, Kentucky, Debbie Finn, of Millwood, Lester Vincent, of Shrewsbury, and Brenda Coffey (James), of Falls of Rough.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Karen Coffey, Shirley VanMeter and Timothy Wayne Vincent.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Nathan Lowe officiating. Burial was in the Storms Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Friday until time of services.
