Vivian “Delois” Phelps, age 83, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was born on April 26, 1938 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Coy and Glennie Milliner Drane.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Phelps.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. CST Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at the Hardin Springs Community Church in Hardin County with Bro. Randy Dennis officiating. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery in Hardin County.
Visitation was at the Hardin Springs Community Church from 9:30 a.m. CST on Monday until time of services.
