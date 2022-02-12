W. A. McClung, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin.
He was a native of Marshall, Arkansas and retired from Vermont American.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Tilda House McClung, and a brother, L.D. McClung.
Survivors include two children, Wendy (Troy) Montgomery, of Lancaster, and Joey (DeLana) McClung, of Bowling Green; his siblings, Charles McClung, Sue Dotson, Rena Treat, Naomi Chipman and Debbie McClung, all of Arkansas; and four grandchildren, Brittany, Ariel, Shanna and Braxton.
A Graveside service was Thursday, Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Visitation was from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
