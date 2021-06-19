W. Hargis Day, age 95, of Caneyville, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bowling Green. He was born Oct. 6, 1925 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the son of Floyd and Anna Hudson Day.
He is survived by his son, Steve Day (Diane).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myrl Bryant Day.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Layman Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
