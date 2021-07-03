Walter Freddy Winchell, age 66, of Big Clifty, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born Nov. 17, 1954, in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the son of Clyde and Evie Whobrey Winchell.
He is survived by his children, Christal Winchell, Jerry Whitehead, Shawn Logsdon, Justin Winchell, Walter Winchell and Shelly Booth.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Katie Audrey.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest in South Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. CDT and from 9 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.