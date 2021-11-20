Walter Lee Cann, age 73, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at his home.
He was born on May 11, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Edward Lee and Anna Doris Skaggs Cann.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Scott Cann; daughter, Christie Lee Cann, of Louisville; and son, Charles Edward (Eddie) Cann, of Snap.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation was chosen, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
