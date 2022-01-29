Walter “Ron” Hack, age 65, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at his home.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1956 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Walter Bishop and Janell Lawrence Hack.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Carroll Hack, of Leitchfield; a son, Jeremy Welsh-Hack, of Leitchfield; and two daughters, Pepper Phelps (Tim), of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Gina Byerline (Jeff), of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.
