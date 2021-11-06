Wanda Lasley, age 74, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on April 26, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John Ralph and Ressie Blanton Nugent.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Lasley, of Leitchfield, and one daughter, Renee Hazelwood, and her husband, Mark, of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Antioch Christian Cemetery in Peonia.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of service.
The family requests that masks please be worn and also that no food is necessary.
