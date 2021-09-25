Wanda Sue Woosley, age 71, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1950 in Shrewsbury, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Shelby and Quincey Whobrey Miller.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Woosley, and two children, Michelle Woosley Saltsman and Daryl Woosley.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Jerry Dunaway and Bro Chester Shartzer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Shrewsbury Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
