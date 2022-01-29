Wanda White Terry, age 59, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at her home.
She was born on June 13, 1962 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Richard and Lois Willis White Terry.
She is survived by her husband, David Terry; two sons, David Terry Pence and Joseph Terry Watkins; and a daughter, Mary Terry Perez.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Antioch (Dogwalk) Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
