Warren “Buster” Heath, age 53, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born Jan. 6, 1967 in Louisville, Kentucky the son of Richard Anderson Heath, Sr. and Ruby Decker Heath Meredith.
He is survived by his mother, Ruby Meredith, and four children, Matthew, Jacob, Steven and Brandon Heath.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Anderson Heath, Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
