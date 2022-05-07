Warren Edward Payton, age 86, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at his residence in Caneyville, Kentucky.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1936 in Yeaman, Kentucky, the son of the late Elvie and Mable Isabelle Payton.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Payton, of Caneyville, and children, Warren Daniel Payton (LaRanda), of Caneyville, Karen Payton (Morris Crawford), of Caneyville, Marcia Hawkins (Robert), of Scottsville, and Marty Hawkins (Christopher), of Caneyville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be private. Bro. Brad Whittemore will officiate the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.