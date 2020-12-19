Wavie Espie Bratcher, Jr., 64, of Silver Lake, Indiana, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at his home. He was born on Nov. 7, 1956 in Caneyville, Kentucky to Wavie Espie and Alta Mae (Crume) Bratcher Sr.
He grew up in Kentucky and graduated from Caneyville High School. He was formerly employed at a factory in Leitchfield, Kentucky, moved to Silver Lake in 2006, and worked at Wal-Mart in Warsaw for 10 years.
He is survived by:
Sister Jessica Kingery, of Morgantown, Kentucky;
Three Nephews;
Half Brother David Lee Bratcher, of California;
Three Roommates, of Silver Lake;
He was preceded by his parents.
No services will be held. Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd. 15, Warsaw, IN is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the donor’s choice. To send condolences to the family of Wavie Bratcher, please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com.
