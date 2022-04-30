Wayne D. Jenkins, age 84, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1937 in Greenville, Kentucky, the son of the late Edwin and Dovie Dukes Jenkins.
He is survived by a son, Todd Jenkins (Christie), of Greensburg, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Peonia. Father Brandon Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery.
