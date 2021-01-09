Wayne Frederick Stewart, age 90, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1930 in Millwood, Kentucky, the son of the late Stonewall Jackson and Edna Kelly Stewart.
He was a retired Press Operator from General Electric after working there for 32 years and a Veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed spending time at home, fishing, hunting, gardening, being outdoors, building things, and was a member and a deacon of the Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Davis Stewart; one son, Wayne Stewart, Jr. (Sheila); two daughters, Judy Propst (Rob) and Rebecca Decker (Moses); 10 grandchildren, Beth, Jason, Amelia, Stephanie, Cristy, Jessica, Jackson, Shelby, Jacob, and Emily; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Thelma Harriman and Lottie Jones; and one son-in-law, Jimmy Gibson.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila; one brother, Loyd J.; and two sisters, Lucille and Ann.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. J.H. Manion will be officiating. Burial will be in the Layman Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der mittfuneralhome.com.
