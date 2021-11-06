Wendell Oneal Minton, age 72, of Russellville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Russellville.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1949 in Grayson County, the son of the late Raymond Minton and Sylvia (Powell) Minton Duvall.
He is survived by his children, Adam Minton (Anna), Casey Minton, Luke Minton and Holly England.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Minton.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Garry Watkins will be officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. on Sunday until time of service.
