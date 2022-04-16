Wendell R. Blain, 61, of Cecilia, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at his home in Cecilia.
He was born in Falls of Rough to Willie and Millie Blain. He was a Tool & Die Machinist, working at Hodgenville Tool & Die. He was baptized at Blue Ball Baptist Church and was a long time member of the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter Summer (Chase) Cruse, of Upton; his sister Connie Johnson, of Elizabethtown, and two brothers, David (Lavetta) Blain, of Elizabethtown, and Ronald Blain, of Eastview; his nephew, Chris Blain, of Cecilia; and by his grandchildren, Jordan, Kinley, Collins, and Dax.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday April 16, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, with Rev. Mike McGrew officiating. Burial will be held at Blue Ball Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was Friday April 15, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed on-line at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
