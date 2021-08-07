Wilbur Glyn Haycraft, age 83, of Anneta, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1938 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late George and Vonnie Ford Haycraft.
He is survived by his daughter, Bernice Saltsman (Terrell), of Leitchfield, and a son, Wilbur Haycraft (Stephanie), of Anneta, Kentucky.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Louise Whitaker Haycraft.
A Graveside Service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Haycraft Cemetery on McGrew Church Road in Leitchfield with Bro. Vester Decker officiating with burial to follow.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.