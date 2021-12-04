Wilbur Lee Hack, age 63, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 21, 1958 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of Willie & Hazel Nash Hack.
He is survived by his mother, Hazel Hack, and two daughters, Kassie Decker (Jonathan) & Candi Saltsman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Hack.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He was laid to rest in the South Union Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 and from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.