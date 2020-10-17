Willard Lewis Scott, Jr., age 64, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1956 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky the son of the late Willard Lewis Scott, Sr. and Margaret Hazelwood Scott.
He married his wife, Tammy Compston in 1991.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Compston, of Caneyville, and sons, Willard Scott III and Eric Scott.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brittany Scott.
Cremation was chosen.
