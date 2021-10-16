William “Billy” Howard Brunner, Jr., age 61, of Buckeye, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark, Ohio.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1960 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the son of the late William “Pa” Brunner, Sr. and Lillian Marie Pollard Brunner.
He is survived by his children, Derick Brunner (Jessie), Brittany Carwile (Greg), Jessica Brunner, Erika Carpenter, Shanelle Mason (Adam) and Trenton Brunner.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Curtis Decker will be officiating. Burial will be in the Holly Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
