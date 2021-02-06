William Gordon Sturgeon, age 71, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1949 in Ammons, Kentucky, the son of the late William M. and Mildred E. Brown Sturgeon.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lampton Sturgeon, of Leitchfield; daughters, Missy Mudd, of Leitchfield, and Sami McCarty (Ben), of Virginia Beach.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lawrence and Katherine Lampton.
Private funeral services will be held at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Tony Redmon will be officiating. Burial will be in the Sand Knob Cemetery.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to avoid any risks, the family requests a walk-through visitation to be held at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. A private funeral service will be held with the family members only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.