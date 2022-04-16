William Joseph Scott, Sr., age 82, of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born March 10, 1940 in Clarkson, Kentucky the son of Thomas and Sylva Higdon Scott.
Left to honor his memory are his children, William Joseph Scott, Jr., Thomas Scott (Nikki), Angela Hatcher, and Christopher Scott.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sue Pearl Scott.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Big Clifty. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
