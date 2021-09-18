William Kevin Skaggs, age 64, of Millwood, passed away peacefully with his family on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Folly Beach, South Carolina.
Born on June 3, 1957 in Clarkson to the late William Troy and Eliza Elaine Skaggs.
Remaining to honor his memory are his wife, Leslie Gay Skaggs, and his children, Candace (Marty) Snyder; Isaac (Marilyn) Skaggs, Kasee (Bryan) O’Donnell and Kristle (Robbie) Lindsey.
Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Pastors Doug King and Granvil Vincent officiating. Burial followed in the Vol Layman Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.
