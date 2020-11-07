William L. Lewis, age 78, of Millwood, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 2, 1942 in Park City, Kentucky, the son of Lester Lewis and Ella Thompson Tilford.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Lee Cooper Lewis, and one son, Shawn Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in the Wilson Home Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
