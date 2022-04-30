William Vance Howard, Sr., age 88, of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born on Feb. 10, 1934, in Big Clifty the son of the late Willie and Edith Therine Miller Howard.
Left to honor William’s memory are his children, William Vance Howard, Jr. and his wife Marcia, Ronald Lee Howard, and Jonell Howard; six grandchildren, Courtney, Jesse, Trevor, Katie, Chris, and Corey; seven great-grandchildren, Aidan, Wyatt, Tylan, Weston, Chloe, Gracelyn and Isla; and four siblings, Ramona Elizabeth Howard, Samuel Edward Howard, Murray Wayne Howard and Deanna Rose Skees.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella Woodcock Howard; one son, Kenneth Ray Howard; one daughter, Donna Carrie Howard; one brother, Huel Harrison Howard; and two sisters, Norma Frances Jeffries and Mae Bernadean Jeffries.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jesse Stivers officiating. Burial will be in Woosley Cemetery in Morgantown. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
