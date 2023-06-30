Willie Lee Willoughby, 91, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at Hope Care Center in Cape Coral, Florida.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was proprietor of several businesses. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening and fishing and was well loved and respected by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Rose Willoughby; brothers, Elmo, Mike and Harry Willoughby; and sisters, Marti Lunsford and Mary Jane Nash.
He is survived by daughters, Deborah Makepeace (William) of Cape Coral, Florida, and Pamela Willoughby (Mike Sellers) of Decatur, Georgia; son, Anthony Willoughby of New Salisbury, Indiana; grandchildren and great- grandchildren, Jamie, Kristin, Caleb and Haley Makepeace, Kelly, Abigail and Isabelle Eaton, Carter and Noah Chen, Stephanie, Michael, Brittany, Riley and Joshua Bottles and Anthony Jr. and Andrew Willoughby along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral was Friday, June 30, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana. Joseph Cook officiated. Burial was in Blue River Chapel Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.