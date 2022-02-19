Wilma Aileen Day, age 99, of Caneyville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at the Brandenburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility. She was born Dec. 22, 1922 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Hessie & Artie Raymer Anderson.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Owen Barnett Day.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Layman Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
