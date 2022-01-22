Wilma Blessitt, age 78, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health-Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
She was born March 4, 1943, in Edmonson County, to the late Lester and Kathleen Cummings Lacefield.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Murrell Blessitt.
Wilma is survived by a daughter, Mary (Eddie) Bennett, and two sons, James (Becky) Gaither and David Gaither.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial followed in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.