Windy Sue Beck, age 52, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Aug. 14, 1967 in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of William and Geraldean McCubbins Dowell.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Beck, and three children, Jeffery Beck (Crystal), Aaron Beck and Holly Beck.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
