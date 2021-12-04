Yvonne McAtee, age 57, of Cecilia Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on April 18, 1964 in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dual Ray and Dorthie Aubrey Whitworth.
Yvonne is survived by her husband of 35 years Donnie McAtee, of Cecilia, Kentucky; a son, Bobby McAtee (Tessla), of Cecilia; and a mother-in-law, Eleanor McAtee, of Cecilia.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law Donald McAtee.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Rick Breeze officiating. Burial was in the Big Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services.
