Zelda Mae Embry, age 85, of Caneyville, went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2021 at the Morgantown Nursing & Rehabilitation facility. She was born Dec. 21, 1935 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lambert and Elizabeth Embry Duke.
She is survived by her children, Stevie Embry (Marsha), Larry Embry (Patricia), Janice White (Charles), Patricia Payton, Ruth Bratcher (Dwayne Miller), and Dale Embry (Alisa).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Cecil Embry, and one son, Tony Embry.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Duke-Embry Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
