A partnership between the city of Leitchfield and Grayson County Historical Society has led to a number of Leitchfield’s oldest cemeteries receiving upgrades in recent months.
According to Leitchfield City Councilman and Grayson County Historical Society member Dennie Fentress, Leitchfield has maintained the Woodson and Barton cemeteries for decades as their owners cannot be located, and, recently, the historical society took up efforts to fund the installation of new signs for these cemeteries, which contain gravestones dating back to the 1800s.
Through a partnership, the historical society funded the purchase of the signs, David Elliott of Leitchfield Public Works constructed the signs, and Public Works installed the signs in the hope that doing so may preserve local history, Fentress said.
In addition to newly installed signage, Leitchfield is also installing shrubbery from Pine View Nursery around the cemeteries’ property lines.
According to an April 1884 article from The Leitchfield Sunbeam, the land upon which Woodson Cemetery was founded was purchased by members of Grayson County’s African American community because there was no other place for them to be buried.
Woodson Cemetery’s oldest known monument is for Phylis Willis, who died in 1886, and the cemetery also contains the burial site of at least one Civil War soldier, Cyrus Handley of the 122nd Regiment, United States Colored Infantry, who was born in 1850 and died in 1937.
Barton Cemetery’s oldest monument is for the Bartons, two of whom died in 1855. The cemetery also contains the graves of five Civil War soldiers from Pennsylvania, three Civil War soldiers from Kentucky, and a memorial for John Thomas McCall (1840-1898) who survived Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg. While McCall is buried in Georgia, his parents are buried in the Barton Cemetery.
Officials have also looked into potentially preserving the monuments in the Woodson and Barton cemeteries in the future as well.
Fentress said the historical society wishes to thank the city of Leitchfield for its partnership and maintenance on the cemeteries, and hopes that, by providing these updates and drawing more attention to the cemeteries, the history they contain may inspire more community pride and awareness of the “interesting things that have happened here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.