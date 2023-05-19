Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center is proud to announce that its Wound Healing Center has earned the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
This year’s award marks the fifth consecutive time the center has achieved this honor.
To achieve this distinction, the Wound Care center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including high patient satisfaction rates. It also maintained a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal.
“We have exceptional wound care services with an outstanding team,” said Ashley Herrington, Chief Executive Officer of Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC). “Dedication to heal wounds and improve their patient’s quality of life is always first and foremost the focus of our team, and it shows with a five-year record of honors.”
The Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers, and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
“Earning this prestigious award not once, but five times in a row, reflects the commitment of satisfied patients with quality outcomes, “said Cindy Stanton, Program Director at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Wound Center. “Hard work and the dedication of our team have allowed us to achieve excellence.”
OHTLMC’s wound care experts provide advanced wound care modalities, including negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which surrounds the patient with 100% oxygen to help heal the wound.
