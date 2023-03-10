Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center is expanding its care services with a new geriatric inpatient behavioral health unit.
Construction started in late 2022 for the 12-bed inpatient unit. The unit is specifically designed for the unique needs of the older adult and will provide treatment for various mental health disorders. The goal is to help older adults experience less disruptive behaviors and slow their rate of cognitive decline.
“Our geriatric inpatient unit will provide compassionate care for depression, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar, and agitation associated with dementia and more,” said Ashley Herrington, CEO of Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC). “This is another example of Owensboro Health’s commitment to providing high-quality mental health care for people of all stages of life.”
The Geropsychiatric Inpatient Unit at OHTLMC will be the only one of its kind in the region, officials said.
Patients will receive cognitive, emotional, and behavioral care for various psychiatric illnesses, including depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and thought disorders. Families will be closely involved and encouraged to participate throughout the patient’s hospitalization.
The treatment team will focus on crisis stabilization and supporting the patients’ return to their home communities or a less restrictive level of care. The interdisciplinary team includes board-certified psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, mental health technicians, licensed clinical social workers, and occupational, speech, and physical therapists.
“There is a growing need for specialized behavioral and mental health services for our senior patients,” said Adam Smith, MD, medical director of the Geropsychiatric Inpatient program. “It is an honor to offer this one-of-a-kind service to our community.”
The new Geropsychiatric Inpatient Unit is scheduled to be completed near the end of spring 2023.
