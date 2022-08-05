Five Owensboro Health physicians have begun practicing in Grayson County, bringing new services and expanding access to care in the Twin Lakes region, officials announced this week.
The announcement marks a significant milestone in Owensboro Health’s efforts to recruit providers to Grayson County—a focal point since the system acquired Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in 2020.
The new group of Grayson County providers includes: Priyank Chauhan, MD (Hospitalist); Adam Smith, DO (Psychiatry); Aayushma Shah, MD (Internal Medicine); and Harpreet Minhas, DPM (Podiatry). Thomas Schory, MD (General Surgery), began practicing with Owensboro Health in April.
“We are proud to welcome this outstanding group of physicians to Owensboro Health and introduce them to the Grayson County community,” said Ashley Herrington, chief executive officer of Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. “Not only are they highly skilled, but they have fully embraced our mission, vision, and core values. These physicians are ready to help us improve the health of Grayson County and all of the communities we serve.”
According to Herrington, Owensboro Health’s strategy to recruit providers and expand services in Grayson County has been gaining momentum for over a year. Since joining Owensboro Health, OHTLMC has added pulmonology and sleep medicine in its specialty clinic and a new outpatient behavioral health clinic, while family medicine and urgent care services continue to grow, she said.
Mack Howell, chief operating officer of Owensboro Health Medical Group, said Grayson County is a top priority for the system’s recruitment efforts.
“Today’s announcement fully demonstrates Owensboro Health’s commitment to bringing high-quality services to Grayson County,” Howell said. “We are working diligently to recruit excellent providers to the region, and those efforts are starting to pay off. I am confident the residents of Grayson County will be pleased with the level of care they receive.”
