Omer Ray Higdon, age 72, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born Dec. 22, 1949, in Grayson County, to the late, Joseph Ray and Anna Mildred Casey Higdon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Stinnett Higdon.
He is survived by his son, Billy Joe Higdon.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with cremation following.
Visitation was after 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
