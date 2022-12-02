A more-than-70-year-old time capsule from the Grayson County War Memorial Hospital will be opened in a public ceremony next Tuesday afternoon.
During construction in 1949, a time capsule was placed inside the Grayson County War Memorial Hospital, which officially opened on East Market Street in Leitchfield in July of 1951. In 1979, the Grayson County hospital moved to its current location at 910 Wallace Ave. in Leitchfield.
Demolition of the original War Memorial Hospital building began this past summer, but the time capsule was recovered during the process, and the community is invited to attend its opening this coming Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center.
Hospital officials said the Honor Guard will escort the time capsule to the Leitchfield hospital, and, during the ceremony, tributes will be on display of the founding healthcare leaders in Grayson County.
The event will be co-hosted by Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center and the Grayson County Fiscal Court.
