It has been eight months since we adjourned from the 2020 Regular Session. During that time, I have used my legislative updates to share the work my colleagues and I are preparing for our upcoming session. I would like to use this opportunity to seek your opinion on some of the issues we may face when we meet on January 5th for the 2021 Regular Session.
Below is my 2021 Legislative Questionnaire. Please know that I am not endorsing any of these proposals. Instead, the questions are based on pre-filed bills and other proposals floating around. By sharing your opinions on these issues, you will help me better represent you and the 18th District. I hope you will take a few moments and complete this questionnaire and mail it to my Frankfort office at 702 Capital Avenue, Annex Room 351D, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 or email it to me at Samara.Heavrin@lrc.ky.gov. If you would prefer an online version, it is available at https://forms.gle/HpiWL7h9htZesouR7.
1. What are you most concerned about? Please choose one.
• COVID-19
• Jobs
• Education
• Mental Health
• Drug Abuse
• Child Abuse
• Other:
2. Would you support a bill that limits a governor’s emergency orders to 28 days unless they are approved by the legislature?
• Yes
• No
• Undecided
• Comment:
3. Would you vote for a constitutional amendment that allows the legislature to call itself into session?
• Yes, at any time
• Only during a state of emergency
• Never
• Comment:
4. What do you feel should be a top priority for state spending? Please choose one.
• Roads and Bridges (Infrastructure)
• Education
• Public Pension Liability
• Public Health Programs (Excluding Medicaid)
• Public Safety (Law Enforcement)
• Medicaid
• Other:
5. Several local governments and business groups have asked the legislature to give local voters the option to approve a temporary local sales tax designated for specific projects. Would you support having the option to vote on a local sales tax to fund specific local projects?
• Yes
• No
• Undecided
• Comment:
6. Would you support eliminating the use of search warrants that do not require law enforcement to knock on a door or announce their presence? These are referred to as “no knock” warrants.
• Yes
• No
• Undecided
• Comment:
7. Do you support modernizing Kentucky’s gasoline tax to ensure that owners of hybrid and electric vehicles pay their fair share toward the construction of roads and bridges?
• Yes
• No
• Undecided
• Comment:
8. Do you support giving state employees family medical leave, which would include 12 weeks of paid leave after the birth of a child or an adoption?
• Yes
• No
• Undecided
• Comment:
9. Do you support expanded gambling in Kentucky to increase revenue without raising taxes?
• Under no circumstances
• Only sports betting
• On a case-by-case basis, only when approved by local referendum
• Other:
10. How would you describe your access to the internet?
• Poor
• Fair
• Good
• Excellent
• Comment:
Please feel free to contact me over the next few weeks. I can be reached at home anytime or Samara.Heavrin@lrc.ky.gov. When session begins, you can keep track of the legislature through the General Assembly’s official website at www.legislature.ky.gov. Kentucky Educational Television televises many committee meetings and the work we do on the House Floor. To access the KET coverage, visit the legislature’s website and click on the Live Coverage box or log on to www.ket.org. The legislature also created a YouTube channel (KY LRC Committee Meetings) to broadcast live from committees that KET is unable to cover.
