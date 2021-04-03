April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. According to the Center for Disease Control, one out of seven children experienced some form of child abuse or neglect within the last year in the United States. As the public health director of Grayson County, I have committed to help protect Grayson County children of all ages. Child abuse negatively impacts our entire community; therefore, public health officials cannot solve this travesty on our own. We need the community’s assistance.
According to the CDC, “children who are abused and neglected may suffer immediate physical injuries such as cuts, bruises, or broken bones, as well as emotional and psychological problems, such as impaired social-emotional skills or anxiety.” It is important to report these signs of abuse or neglect to the appropriate authorities.
You can report child abuse by contacting the statewide reporting hotline at 1-877-597-2331. Please note that you can report such abuse confidentially. In any instance where child abuse or neglect is suspected, a person with knowledge of such possible abuse and/or neglect should reach out immediately to file a report.
You can also reach out locally to the Grayson County Protection and Permanency Office by calling 270-259-3184.
