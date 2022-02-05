It’s impossible to talk about successful black women without mentioning Oprah Winfrey. She was the first female black billionaire, and the only black billionaire in the world from 2004 to 2006. Her wealth peaked in 2016 at $3.1 billion. In 2021, it was $2.7 billion.
The Oprah Winfrey Show was the highest-rated daytime talk show in history. It ran in national syndication for 25 years, from 1986 to 2011.
Oprah rose from humble beginnings. According to Wikipedia, “Winfrey was born into poverty in rural Mississippi to a single teenage mother and later raised in inner-city Milwaukee. She has stated that she was molested during her childhood and early teens and became pregnant at 14; her son was born prematurely and died in infancy. Winfrey was then sent to live with the man she calls her father, Vernon Winfrey, a barber in Nashville, Tennessee, and landed a job in radio while still in high school. By 19, she was a co-anchor for the local evening news. Winfrey’s often emotional, extemporaneous delivery eventually led to her transfer to the daytime talk show arena, and after boosting a third-rated local Chicago talk show to first place, she launched her own production company.
“By the mid-1990s, Winfrey had reinvented her show with a focus on literature, self-improvement, mindfulness, and spirituality. Though she has been criticized for unleashing a confession culture, promoting controversial self-help ideas, and having an emotion-centered approach, she has also been praised for overcoming adversity to become a benefactor to others.”
I was never a big fan of her show — or any daytime talk TV — but I admired Oprah as an actress. She gave strong performances in the movies The Color Purple and Beloved. (Coincidentally, we’re about the same age, born in 1954.)
The singer, dancer and actress known as Beyoncé was born Beyoncé Giselle Knowles on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. According to Wikipedia, “Beyoncé performed in various singing and dancing competitions as a child. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.
“Beyoncé is one of the world’s best-selling recording artists, having sold 118 million records worldwide. She is the first solo artist to have their first six studio albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200. Her success during the 2000s was recognized with the RIAA’s Top Certified Artist of the Decade as well as Billboard‘s Top Female Artist of the Decade. Beyoncé’s accolades include 28 Grammy Awards, 26 MTV Video Music Awards (including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2014), 24 NAACP Image Awards, 31 BET Awards, and 17 Soul Train Music Awards; all of which are more than any other singer. In 2014, Billboard named her the highest-earning black musician of all time, while in 2020, she was included on Time‘s list of 100 women who defined the last century.”
Beyoncé’s personal wealth is estimated at $500 million — but who’s counting?
In Forbes (8/4/2021), “Fenty’s Fortune: Rihanna Is Now Officially A Billionaire,” Madeline Berg reports: “When Robyn Fenty, known to the world as Rihanna, launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, she sought to create a cosmetics company that made ‘women everywhere (feel) included.’ A perhaps unintended consequence: The beauty line has helped her enter one of the world’s most exclusive ranks: Billionaire.
“Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion, Forbes estimates—making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer. But it’s not her music that’s made her so wealthy. The bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm she owns 50%. Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress.”
Of course, wealth is only one measure of success. In Teen Vogue (2/4/2021), “Black Women In History: 12 Icons Who Changed the United States,” Molly Longman reports: “When you think of strong Black female role models to look up to, your mind might automatically wander to Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, or Beyoncé. But these contemporary icons are far from the first influential Black women in history who made lasting change in the United States.
“The ground-breaking firsts stretch back centuries, beyond Rosa Parks and Katherine Johnson — one of the mathematicians for NASA who had a hand in sending Americans to space for the first time. It’s important to remember these women and how they made society what it is today — during Black History Month, and all year ‘round.
“Mary McLeod Bethune knew that education was key, but she also knew it was difficult for young Black children to achieve, particularly in the segregated South. After struggling to go to school and working on a plantation to help support her family, she became an educator and, in 1904, founded the Daytona Educational and Industrial Institute for Girls....
“Though we’ve all heard the story of Rosa Parks refusing to give up her seat on the bus in Montgomery, Alabama, most of us don’t know that Claudette Colvin did the same thing — nine months before Parks did. She was only 15 at the time, and was one of the first Black activists to openly challenge the law. As she told Teen Vogue in a 2017 interview, ‘The whole movement was about young people, saying we want more from America.’
“Ruby Bridges proved that you don’t have to be an adult to change history. Her activism started at just six-years-old. In 1960, she was the first Black child to racially integrate an all-white elementary school in the South. On her first day of school at William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana, she had to be escorted through an angry crowd of white parents and students by four federal marshals.
“Fannie Lou Hamer was a civil rights activist from Mississippi who fought for African Americans’ right to vote, often helping them to register. She worked with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee for a time, fighting against racial segregation and violent voter suppression in the South.
“Shirley Chisholm made history by being the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968. She served as a representative from New York for 14 years, advocating for early education and child welfare policies.
“Thanks to Donald Trump, Americans have heard the phrase ‘Make America Great Again’ more times than the Pledge of Allegiance. But sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler utilized the slogan...almost 20 years before Trump in her 1998 book Parable of the Talents, according to Fusion. The dystopian novel depicts a future United States in which slavery has been reintroduced and a fundamentalist Christian sect has taken control....
“What would this list be without Michelle Obama? Of her many accomplishments, Obama was the first Black woman to serve as the First Lady of the United States and is an accomplished lawyer who attended both Princeton University and Harvard Law School. She’s held high-profile roles at the University of Chicago Medical Center and launched a number of efforts advocating for childhood health.”
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
