David Wayne Clements, age 59, of Shrewsbury, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, Kentucky.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1961 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Howard and Alene Albro Clements.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Elizabeth Ann Jewell Clements, and his three children, Tonya Clements Oller, Amanda Clements Huff (Jason) and his son Jonathan Pruitt.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Chester Shartzer officiating. Burial was in the Shrewsbury Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
