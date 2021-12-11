If you are anything like me, the holidays are a time of struggle to avoid those extra unhealthy pounds. My greatest struggle is not going into carb overload. This time of year is filled with cookies, candies, breads, chips, dips, and a lot of other delicious, unhealthy treats. Furthermore, as we face colder weather and less sunshine, we are more apt to eat unhealthy foods—especially those of us who battle with seasonal adjustment disorder.
There are solutions to this problem, though. The first solution is exercise. Although the holidays bring time off from work and school, we shouldn’t take too much time off from exercise. It’s important for both our mental and physical health to get enough physical activity. Exercise not only helps with shedding calories, but it also helps improve mental health. Therefore, it’s a win-win situation.
According to the CDC, “we’ve got a lot on our plate this time of year, and physical activity can get crowded out. Being active is our secret holiday weapon; it can help make up for eating more than usual and reduce stress during this most stressful time of year. Get moving with friends and family, such as taking a walk after a holiday meal.”
Another solution is to make sure that we incorporate healthy eating. Although it’s common for many people to overeat during the holiday season, we also know that gaining unwanted weight is common. Thus, it’s all about decisions. Here are some healthy options provided by the CDC that can help us make better decisions:
Eat close to your usual times to keep your blood sugar steady. If your meal is served later than normal, eat a small snack at your usual mealtime and eat a little less when dinner is served.
Invited to a party? Offer to bring a healthy dish along.
If you have a sweet treat, cut back on other carbs (like potatoes and bread) during the meal.
Don’t skip meals to save up for a feast. It will be harder to manage your blood sugar, and you’ll be more hungry and more likely to overeat.
If you slip up, get right back to healthy eating with your next meal.
For more information about eating healthy during the holiday season, visit cdc.gov
or schedule an appointment with your medical provider.
