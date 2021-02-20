Grayson County fortunate to have Logsdon
Dear Editor:
Recently I retired as Executive Director of the Kentucky County Attorneys Association. A position that I was privileged to hold for more than a decade. Prior to assuming that position, I had twice been elected Powell County Judge Executive and also served as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.
During my time in all these posts, I worked with many dedicated men and women serving their communities. I have also witnessed a few who were not well suited for the public trust they possessed. Working with County Attorneys this past decade, I have first-hand, up-close, professional experience with their unique and enormous responsibilities.
I felt compelled to send this letter to voice my thoughts on Jeremy Logsdon. Grayson County is fortunate to have a man of his stature serving as County Attorney. Since taking office, Jeremy has demonstrated his concern for public safety and has served as an example of what it means to be a firm, fair and even-handed prosecutor. This has earned Jeremy the well-deserved respect of his colleagues across Kentucky.
Jeremy has been actively involved with the Kentucky County Attorneys Association. He has demonstrated an amazing willingness to provide time, wisdom and leadership on criminal justice, legislative and policy issues. On matters concerning public safety, or providing programs that serve working families, we can depend on Jeremy’s full support. His commitment to the job caught the attention of the leadership of the County Attorneys Association and Jeremy was elected to the KCAA Executive Board. This is quite remarkable for someone serving in their first term.
When it comes to serving his community and state, Jeremy Logsdon is one of the most unselfish and dedicated public officials I know. I believe he has a bright future in the years to come.
As I leave the public service, I want to say it has truly been an honor to have had this opportunity of working with Jeremy. I am optimistic that he will continue to serve admirably and provide strong leadership for the people of Grayson County and the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Bill Patrick
Lexington, KY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.