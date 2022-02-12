Our very own Senator (R-KY) Mitch McConnell will turn 80 on February 20, 2022. First elected in 1984, McConnell is the third most senior member of the U.S. Senate, having served for 38 years. Since January 2021 he has served as Senate Minority Leader.
Only two senators have served longer than McConnell. Sen. (D-VT) Patrick Leahy, 81, has served 47 years in the Senate. Leahy will retire in 2023. Sen. (R-IA) Charles Grassley, 88, has been in office 41 years. Grassley plans to run for reelection in 2022.
McConnell was born and raised in Alabama. According to Wikipedia: “In 1944, at the age of two, McConnell’s upper left leg was paralyzed by a polio attack. He received treatment at the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute for Rehabilitation. McConnell said his family ‘almost went broke’ because of costs related to his illness.
“In 1956 [when Mitch was 14], his family moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where he attended DuPont Manual High School. McConnell was elected student council president at his high school during his junior year. He graduated Omicron Delta Kappa from the University of Louisville with a B.A. in political science in 1964....”
At least a few books have been written about McConnell. The Cynic: The Political Education of Mitch McConnell (2014), by Alec MacGillis, appears to be mean and deprecatory. According to its publisher, Simon & Schuster: “The Cynic is both a comprehensive biography of one of this country’s most powerful politicians and a damning diagnosis of this country’s eroding political will.
“Tracing his rise from a pragmatic local official in Kentucky to the leader of the Republican opposition in Washington, the book tracks McConnell’s transformation from a moderate Republican who supported abortion rights and public employee unions to the embodiment of partisan obstructionism and conservative orthodoxy on Capitol Hill. Driven less by a shift in ideological conviction than by a desire to win elections and stay in power at all costs, McConnell’s transformation exemplifies the ‘permanent campaign’ mindset that has come to dominate American government.”
Mitch, Please!: How Mitch McConnell Sold Out Kentucky (and America, Too) is a 2020 New York Times bestseller written by Matt Jones, the founder of Kentucky Sports Radio. Its Amazon website reads: “The Senate Majority leader’s power is as undeniable as it is infuriating, and the people of Kentucky have had enough. Led by Matt Jones, they (and they alone) have the power to oust him from office.”
I have looked at, but I have not thoroughly read, both of these harshly critical books. Instead I chose to learn about McConnell by reading his own words. I have carefully read and studied his 2016 autobiography: The Long Game: A Memoir. According to its publisher, Penguin Random House: “Under Mitch McConnell’s famously quiet and strategic leadership, Republicans in the Senate have seen win after win—from tax cuts and deregulation to major improvements for veterans, farmers, and our national defense. In 2018, President Donald Trump dubbed McConnell ‘the greatest leader in history’—and even his harshest critics on the Left acknowledge his skill.”
The Long Game raises more questions than it answers. For example, why did he write his memoir in 2016 when he had no plans to retire? McConnell writes in the book’s introduction: “I’ve never had an interest in running for president. And since trashing the Senate seems to be a prerequisite for a presidential run these days, it falls on people like me to write books like this, defending this precious institution and telling the true story of what politics in America is really like.”
So, according to McConnell, he’s defending the Senate and telling the true story of American politics. While he tacitly admits that the Senate needs to be defended, he proceeds to blame Democrats (of course) for the Senate’s many problems and failings:
“In recent years, however, we’ve lost our sense for the value of slow and steady deliberation, for the type of work that depends more on patient diplomacy than on power plays and media manipulation. Under Democratic leader Harry Reid, the Senate Chamber frequently became little more than a Democratic campaign studio....
“No better example exists of this than the story behind the passage of Obamacare. When Democrats in the Senate couldn’t convince even one Republican that this bill was worth supporting as written, they decided to do it on their own and pass it on a party line vote. And now we’re seeing the result. The chaos this law has visited on our country isn’t just deeply tragic, it was entirely predictable. That will always be the case if you approach legislation without regard for the views of the other side. Without some meaningful buy-in, you guarantee a food fight...But Democrats plowed forward anyway. They didn’t want to hear it and the results are clear. It’s a mess.”
To the contrary, Democrats sought Republican input and support for healthcare reform from Day One. According to Wikipedia: “Obama announced to a joint session of Congress in February 2009 his intent to work with Congress to construct a plan for healthcare reform. By July, a series of bills were approved by committees within the House of Representatives. On the Senate side, from June to September, the Senate Finance Committee held a series of 31 meetings to develop a proposal. This group—in particular, Democrats Max Baucus, Jeff Bingaman and Kent Conrad, along with Republicans Mike Enzi, Chuck Grassley and Olympia Snowe—met for more than 60 hours, and the principles they discussed, in conjunction with the other committees, became the foundation of a Senate bill.
“However, following the incorporation of an individual mandate into the proposal, Republicans threatened to filibuster any bill that contained it. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who led the Republican response, concluded Republicans should not support the bill.”
After 13 months of intense back-and-forth negotiations, President Obama signed ACA into law on March 23, 2010.
“The Affordable Care Act’s major provisions came into force in 2014. By 2016, the uninsured share of the population had roughly halved, with estimates ranging from 20 to 24 million additional people covered. The law also enacted a host of delivery system reforms intended to constrain healthcare costs and improve quality. After it went into effect, increases in overall healthcare spending slowed, including premiums for employer-based insurance plans.”
In his memoir, McConnell repeatedly blasts the ACA — “Obamacare,” as he likes to call it. His failure to prevent its passage seems a very bitter pill for him to swallow.
In spite of its obvious benefits, House Republicans voted to repeal the ACA more than 50 times while President Obama was in office.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump repeatedly promised to “repeal and replace Obamacare.” In 2017, Trump was president, and Republicans held a majority in both the House and Senate. In July 2017, the Senate held three votes to repeal all or part of the ACA. All of the measures failed. On July 26, 2017, seven Republican senators voted against a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
It’s ironic that McConnell’s greatest failure was his inability to repeal important healthcare legislation. He was an only child, and his father had a good job. Yet he claims his family “almost went broke” because of his polio treatments.
In 2016, Kentucky was ranked as the 45th healthiest state, and 45th in wealth.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake.
