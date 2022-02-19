I’ve been writing to, and about, Senator (R-KY) Mitch McConnell for at least a couple decades. It recently occurred to me that while I was familiar with his politics and political career, I knew very little about Mitch McConnell, the man.
It’s rather common knowledge that he suffered from polio as a child. While that undoubtedly had some impact on his personal development, it doesn’t fully define or explain him. (I know people who are polio survivors, and they’re nothing like Senator McConnell.)
I wondered if McConnell ever played team sports. Judging by his approach to politics, I couldn’t imagine he was ever tackled on a football field, or knocked on his keister on a basketball court. I couldn’t find an answer when I googled. Hoping to find answers to this and other questions, I read and studied his autobiography, The Long Game: A Memoir.
Chapter Two is titled: “From Baseball to Politics.” McConnell writes: “I’m not sure what, exactly, drew me so strongly to the sport. Maybe it was my way of trying to find someplace to feel at home at a time when I otherwise felt so uprooted. [His family had recently moved from Alabama to Georgia.] Or that even by the age of twelve, I had come to realize that I’d never truly gain the respect of my peers if I didn’t excel at something athletic. Or that the polio, which left me unable to run for long distances, narrowed my choices.
“It was probably a mix of all those things, but either way, I loved the game. So did my father....”
This passage is important for two reasons. First, he mentions his desire to gain the respect of his peers. His desire for respect is a recurring theme throughout McConnell’s life, or at least, throughout his memoir. Second, McConnell became a baseball fan because his dad was a baseball fan. Similarly, McConnell became a Republican because his dad was a Republican. As badly as McConnell craved the respect of his peers, he also wanted his dad’s respect and approval.
Initially he writes about his stint as a baseball player as if it were just this side of glorious: “By the end of the summer, I’d found that with nothing but persistence and hard work, I had turned myself from a crummy baseball player into a pretty darn good one.
“It was extremely gratifying, and by the time I was thirteen...I was feeling very confident in my baseball abilities.”
Ultimately, though, his run at baseball was short-lived and unimpressive. In 1956, when McConnell was 14, his family moved from Athens, Georgia to Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell doesn’t explain why in his memoir, but his baseball abilities mysteriously vanished. He writes: “By tenth grade I wasn’t even good enough to make the Manual High School team.
“It wasn’t easy, but I accepted it: if I was going to excel at something, it wasn’t sports. And the more baseball faded, the more something else was beginning to excite me, something that shared the same sense of competition, the team spirit, the need for endurance: politics.”
It seems strange and unnatural for a 14-year-old boy to become keenly interested in politics. Yet apparently that was the case with McConnell, as he desperately sought the respect of his peers — and his Republican father. McConnell writes: “The election of 1956...a rematch between Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson, was the first to capture my attention. Both the Democratic and Republican national conventions were broadcast on television...it was deadly boring, and I would venture a guess that I was probably the only 14-year-old boy in America interested enough in politics to watch both conventions....”
(I won’t argue with you there, Mitch. That is rather strange.)
“Watching these conventions helped to move me beyond simply adopting my father’s political loyalties to feeling sure of my own...Americans have always tended to be a fairly conservative bunch. The colonists overthrew the English not because they wanted to create some radically new political order, but because they liked the country they had put together here and wanted to preserve a way of life that they had come to enjoy. Even as a boy I could see that the Constitution was meant to limit government, reserving power for the people.”
I am rather skeptical of McConnell’s supposed insight into the Constitution as a 14-year-old boy. There is nothing in his memoir that indicates he was a gifted student, much less a serious scholar. I suspect that this supposed insight was mostly delusional, much like his erstwhile confidence in his baseball abilities.
McConnell states that the colonists rebelled “not because they wanted to create some radically new political order....” Au contraire, my dear Senator: The idea of a self-governing democracy, as opposed to being ruled by the British monarchy, was extremely radical and bold. According to ConstitutionUS.com: “James Madison, along with John Jay and Alexander Hamilton, composed what came to be known as the Federalist Papers. The Federalist Papers were a radical series of thoughts and demands that boldly called for the revision of the Articles of Confederation.”
McConnell claims the colonists fought the American Revolution to “preserve a way of life that they had come to enjoy.” Is McConnell talking about slavery? While the Revolutionary War brought freedom and independence from Britain to white American colonists, millions of black Americans remained enslaved. According to teachinghistory.org: “By 1776, African Americans comprised about 20% of the entire population in the 13 mainland colonies...slaves comprised about 60% of South Carolina’s total population and 40% of Virginia’s.”
About 25 of the 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention owned slaves, including the US Constitution’s chief author, James Madison (100+), and future president George Washington (600+).
According to ConstitutionUS.com: “Madison was...given a privileged life filled with love and education on a 2,600 acre plantation in Port Conway, Virginia.
“At 18, Madison went to the College of New Jersey, which is now known as Princeton University.
“Upon graduating from college, James developed a profound interest in political matters, which introduced him to the idea of a constitution.”
In 1776 there were only nine fully-accredited colleges in the American colonies; enrollment rarely exceeded 100 students per graduating class. Many who attended college became political leaders: Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, and George Washington all attended college.
Madison and the Founding Fathers were not typical American colonists. Most were wealthy plantation owners, and many were slaveowners. The principal authors of the US Constitution were college-educated at a time when less than 1% of the population went to college. They were the rich and privileged elite, and they were tired of paying taxes to the British.
I thought I had seen all the Bill & Ted movies, but apparently I missed one: Bill & Ted & Mitch’s Patriotic Journey. In 1776, McConnell meets Madison, Jefferson, Hamilton, and Washington. They instruct Mitch to return to future America and safeguard the status and fortunes of the white, wealthy, and privileged elite — and make sure they don’t pay taxes.
That would explain a lot — would it not?
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
