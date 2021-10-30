Editor’s Note: This story is a work of fiction.
In front of Walmart, two zealous young men are passing out pamphlets. One of the guys approaches me and asks: “Heaven or hell? Which do you choose?”
“Are those my only options?” I ask smartly. “What if I choose none of the above?”
The other young man steps forward and waves a pamphlet in my face. “Heaven or hell? Which do you choose?”
I snatch the pamphlet from his hand. I’ll use it as evidence later.
The pamphlet is produced by the Universal Brotherhood of Light. Nonbelievers and detractors call them ‘Unis,’ (pronounced you-knees). No one had heard of this so-called ‘brotherhood’ until Brother Calvin Culfire arrived here two years ago.
Supposedly, Brother Culfire had been on a mission in Africa, but no one knows what church he was with, or what country in Africa, or any of the details. An online search reveals absolutely nothing — as if Brother Culfire and the ‘brotherhood’ never existed before they showed up here.
This county always was churchy — mostly Baptists and Methodists, along with some Catholics and assorted evangelicals. But no one puts the fear of the Lord into people like Brother Culfire. They say that when he preaches eternal damnation, the smell of brimstone permeates the air like rotten eggs, and the fiery breath of hell singes the eyebrows of congregants in the front pew.
I don’t know about all that, but I do know that the Unis have practically taken over the county. And there have been a lot of ugly rumors. Soon after his arrival, a rash of young women became pregnant, and many claimed that Brother Culfire was the father. But the women were above the age of consent, and no paternity suits were filed.
(Brother Culfire and the Unis deny the allegations, saying the rumors are the devil’s work, circulated by jealous rival churches. And don’t blame them for the sins of lustful women.)
It’s also said Brother Calvin preys on the old and the dying, forcing or coercing them to will their estates to the “brotherhood.” It’s a fact, not a rumor, that many inheritances have been lost, or stolen, in this way.
I find a Walmart manager near Customer Service. His name tag says “Larry.” Last time I saw him, he was stocking lettuce in the produce aisle. I guess he’s been promoted.
“I want to file a complaint,” I tell him.
“Is it regarding a product? — or an associate?”
“Neither — it’s regarding the Unis.”
“I don’t know anyone by that name,” Larry says stiffly.
“You know who I’m talking about. They’re passing out pamphlets in front of your store.” I present the pamphlet as evidence.
Larry’s spine stiffens appreciably. “I suggest you read the First Amendment. It guarantees the free exercise of religion along with freedom of speech.”
“Yeah? Well, what about my freedom from religion?”
“That’s not in the Constitution,” says Larry. “But you do have the freedom to shop elsewhere—”
Now I’m really miffed. It’s bad enough getting approached by the Unis. Now I’m getting dissed by a guy who, only last week, was stocking lettuce and carrots.
“I think I’ll take you up on that,” I tell him.
I am a journalist, columnist, and novelist — now mostly retired. Occasionally I write for the local newspaper. I have an idea for a story — and oh what a story it will be. First I need my editor’s approval.
Initially he is reluctant to give it. “I’m not sure that’s a good idea. Churches and religion are generally off-limits.”
“I promise I’ll be gentle,” I assure him.
“Well, OK — but be careful,” he finally relents. “We don’t want to offend Brother Culfire or the Unis.”
“I promise I won’t be offensive.”
“OK, then — just be careful.”
Brother Culfire is not at all what I expected. He’s sharply dressed in designer jeans, a dress shirt, and Allen Edmonds cap-toe loafers. His jet-black hair is perfectly coiffed. His eyes are a peculiar and arresting shade of violet. He could be a movie star — or at least, a successful car or insurance salesman. I recall the salacious stories about him and young women, and I reckon they might very well be true.
He extends his hand for a handshake. A gold Rolex hangs loosely on his wrist. His fingernails are shiny and manicured. His hand is soft, but his grip is firm and solid.
“Mr. Freeman, it’s very good to see you, sir. I’ve been expecting you for quite some time now.” His teeth shine whitely in the pale church light.
I glance quickly at my watch. “I’m ten minutes early,” I counter.
“Indeed you are — quite right. Please, have a seat. Make yourself comfortable.”
We sit in the front pew about six feet apart. I have never in my life been comfortable in a church pew.
“Calvin Culfire — is that your real name?”
“Of course — why do you ask?”
“Well, that name won’t google. I can’t find anything about you online — at least, nothing until you came here.”
“There are much better sources of information,” says Brother Culfire. “I never use the internet, but I know all about you, Mr. Freeman.”
I suddenly have a very bad feeling. This was a bad idea. I never quit a story, but I want to bolt and run. Stupidly, I have to ask: “What all do you know about me?”
His eyes are mesmerizing. I cannot look away. There is a deep, dark droning in the background. Perhaps it is his voice. Images appear before me — images I had long ago forgotten or suppressed.
Merle Stanley was born with cerebral palsy. He’s flat on his back and I’m sitting on his torso, punching his face relentlessly, repeatedly — left, right, left, right, left, right — and I’m singing, yes, I’m singing as I punch him: “I’ve been workin’ on the railroad, all the live-long day—”
A gang of schoolkids is gathered ‘round and singing with me. They had teased and tormented me until I turned on Merle. Every time I hear that song, I cringe and I feel sick and sorry. Now it seems I’ll hear that song forever. It’s struck in my head like a nasty earworm—
But the music and the scene now change, shifting like the stuff of dreams. I am maybe 10 years older, in my early 20s. The stereo is blaring “Sympathy for the Devil” by the Rolling Stones. I’m drunk and I am dancing wildly — cavorting with my first wife and her lovely hot best friend. Suddenly I seize the moment. I carry them into the bedroom, and I toss them onto the bed. Later I would blame her for the failure of our marriage—
Oh my Lord, it’s hot in here — and it smells like rotten eggs. Worst of all I realize these horrendous scenes could go on and on forever.
“It doesn’t have to be like that,” Brother Culfire says smoothly. “You’ve always wanted to write a bestseller—”
Now I’m at a cocktail party, maybe in New York, or L.A. I’m surrounded by rich and glamorous people. We’re celebrating the publication of my latest, greatest book.
“Heaven or hell? Which do you choose?” asks Brother Culfire.
My new novel will be published in December. I’m sure it will be a bestseller.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
